Two Israelis arrested after murder of Palestinian near Ramallah

The Israeli army says its forces were not present at the time of the shooting

Police on Saturday morning arrested two Israelis suspected of involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old Palestinian in the village of Burka near Ramallah on Friday.

There were reports of violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in a grazing area near the village last night. According to the police, a deceased Palestinian was evacuated from the site by the Red Crescent, while the MDA (Magen David Adom) team took care of an Israeli with a head injury.

Five other Israelis were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The Israeli army claimed that its forces were not present at the time of the shooting, suggesting that the Palestinian was shot dead by Israelis residing in the settlements.

An investigation is underway to examine evidence indicating that the shootings were carried out by individuals from the illegal outpost of Oz Zion. A military source pointed out that Israeli forces only arrived at the scene after the shooting, confirming that she was not behind the incident.

According to information from the security apparatus, before the shooting, the Israelis damaged Palestinian property in the village, which then triggered the violent clashes.

During these clashes, one of the Israelis allegedly opened fire with live ammunition, resulting in the death of the Palestinian and wounding five other people. The police forces and the army are continuing their investigation into this case.

Following the murder of Palestinian Qusai Matan, the terrorist organization Hamas called for mobilization and action by all means of struggle "to deter the settlers and curb their aggression". The terror group called on anyone with a weapon to avenge "the death of the innocent among (their) people."