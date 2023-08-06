U.S. condemns deadly settler 'terrorist attack' that killed Palestinian man

The suspects were also named for the deadly clashes near the West Bank village of Burqa, including a former spokesman for a far-right Jewish Power lawmaker

The suspects involved in the murder of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan near Ramallah on Friday have been identified as Ramat Magron, a former spokesman for the far-right Jewish Power lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech, and Yehiel Indor.

Indor shot the Palestinian Maatan during clashes that broke out near the West Bank village of Burqa, and Magron was understood to not be directly behind the shooting.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Limor Son Har-Melech attends a meeting of the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem.

The U.S. State Department condemned the incident as a terror attack, saying "we strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated by extremist settlers who killed a 19-year-old Palestinian man.

“The United States extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We note the fact that Israel has made several arrests in this case, and we call for full transparency and justice,” the American statement added, regarding the seven arrests made so far.

Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh called on the international community to blacklist Jewish Power as a terrorist organization, "yesterday, a member of his (National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's) party shot dead a Palestinian citizen in the village of Burqah. It should be included in international terrorism blacklists.”

The terrorist organization Hamas called for mobilization and action by all means of struggle "to deter the settlers and curb their aggression,” adding that anyone with a weapon should avenge "the death of the innocent among (their) people."

On Saturday night, a municipal patrolman Chen Amir was shot dead in Tel Aviv after confronting a 22-year-old Palestinian. A spokesperson for the Israeli police told i24NEWS that his actions had prevented a "far more heinous" attack.