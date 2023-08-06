Hamas sentences 7 people to death over 'collaboration' with Israel

In 2022 alone at least 17 death sentences were issued in Gaza

The Gaza Strip military court on Sunday sentenced seven people to death and another seven to “life imprisonment with hard labor” for alleged “collaboration" with Israel, the local interior ministry said.

Under Palestinian law, a death sentence requires the approval of the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. However, since the Hamas terrorist group took control over Gaza in 2007, this requirement has been ignored.

In 2022 alone at least 17 death sentences were issued in Gaza. Last September two Palestinians were also executed for collaboration with Israel, while another two were sentenced to death and four others to life in prison for the same charges in April.

The seven prisoners sentenced on Sunday will be hanged, according to the enclave’s authorities. They also specified that the life imprisonment sentence in Gaza amounts to 25 years.