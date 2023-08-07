Israel arrests 5 Palestinians for suspected involvement in deadly West Bank Clash

Israeli Police had already arrested two Jewish settlers for their suspected involvement in the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan

Following a deadly clash in the West bank, five Palestinian residents of the West Bank city of Burqa were arrested on Monday for their involvement in the confrontation. There were already at least seven Israelis detained in connection to the incident.

Israel’s Police had already arrested two Jewish settlers, on Saturday, for their suspected involvement in the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan. Yehiel Indor allegedly pulled the trigger and Elisha Yered was an accomplice.

The charges against the two settlers were causing death with intent or racially motivated indifference, an offense equivalent to murder, and their detention was extended for five days, according to Israeli media.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Elisha Yered, suspected of being involved in the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan in the West Bank village of Burqa.

The Israeli settlers claimed that they were attacked, even though the incident took place on lands adjacent to the Palestinian village of Burqa. Regarding the murder, the statement was that Indor was hit by a rock in the head, "and with his last strength he used his personal weapon".

The incident on Friday started, according to the two Israelis, when the Jewish shepherd came out of the Oz Zion settlement, "herding his flock in the area between Oz Zion and Burqa. Then several Arabs approached him and threatened him. He felt in danger and called for help."

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had called on Deputy Commissioner Uzi Levy to investigate the Arab participants in the clashes, adding that “a Jew who defends himself and others against murder from Palestinians, is not a murder suspect, but a hero who will receive my full support.”

Yered, one of the suspects but not the triggerman, was a former spokesman for a lawmaker from Ben-Gvir’s far-right Jewish Power party.

The U.S. State Department condemned the incident, saying "we strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated by extremist settlers who killed a 19-year-old Palestinian man."