Israel to ease travel for Palestinian Americans from Gaza in September - report

Israel plans to ease travel restrictions for Palestinian Americans from the Gaza Strip by September 15, as part of preparations for Israel to enter the U.S. visa waver program, an Israeli official stated on Monday.

The measure would effectively bring conditions for Gaza Americans in line with those of Palestinian Americans from the West Bank as part of a pilot period launched in July, deputy chief of Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority Gil Bringer told Reuters.

Last week, U.S. citizens with Palestinian papers and their families in Gaza urged Washington to ensure they are included in a reciprocal deal with Israel intended to insure visa-free travel for Americans and Israelis. Facing a September 30 deadline to qualify its citizens for visa-exempt admission to the United States, Jerusalem said it has loosened access through its main airport and at the West Bank’s boundary for Palestinian Americans.

In the first week of the Jewish state’s six-week trial period of easing entry conditions, over 2,000 Palestinian Americans have traveled into or through Israel. The new arrangements mean additional travel options for tens of thousands of Palestinian Americans who live in the West Bank.