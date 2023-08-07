Economic sanctions and years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade have weakened Gaza’s economy and left major holes in the health system

A team of U.S. orthopedic surgeons visited Gaza this week to operate on 150 patients, train local doctors, and donate $4 million worth of vital equipment.

Khaled Saleh, president of the U.S.-based Fajr Scientific NGO, said the visit would help patients immobilized by joint problems and chronic pain, as well as those in wheelchairs or who use a cane to walk.

"Our hope is to restore their function and in doing so restore their hope in the fact that they can be active members of their families and their society," Saleh told Reuters at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza.

SAID KHATIB / AFP A medical team from the U.S.-based FAJR Scientific NGO perform surgery at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Economic sanctions and years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade have weakened the Palestinian enclave’s economy and left major holes in the health system, with long waiting lists for orthopedic surgery. The visit by the U.S. team, hosted by Gaza’s health ministry, was aimed at building up the capability of local surgical teams, said Fajr Scientific chief executive Mosab Nasser.

"The purpose is not only to do the surgeries by themselves, as much as it is training and building the local capabilities so they will also be a help in doing more surgeries as we progress," he said.

Gaza resident Halima Abu Hayya said she waited three years to get a knee joint replacement because she couldn't afford expensive treatment elsewhere, and the numbers on patient waiting lists at hospitals were huge.

"I am hopeful. They told me I would soon walk without pain and that I would not have to worry about losing my knee," she said after undergoing surgery.