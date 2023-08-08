Clashes reported as Israel demolishes home of West Bank terrorist

Terrorist killed two brothers in an attack, now in custody

Palestinians clashed with soldiers as the Israel Defense Forces demolished the home of a terrorist in Nablus early Tuesday. according to Arabic media reports.

The Israeli army said that its forces entered the Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of Nablus overnight to carry out the demolition of Khaled Harusha's house, the terrorist who killed Hillel Menachem and Yigal Yaakov Yaniv in the West Bank in February.

More to follow