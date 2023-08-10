The decision includes the governors for Nablus, Jenin, Qalqaylia, Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tubas, Jericho, Gaza, Khan Younes, and Rafah

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday the dismissal of Palestinian governors in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The decision includes the governors for Nablus, Jenin, Qalqaylia, Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tubas, Jericho, Gaza, Khan Younes, and Rafah. The move was made under the pretext of early retirement.

Abbas also issued a presidential decree to form a presidential committee, "which includes a number of leading personalities with competence to select candidates for the vacant governorships, and recommend them to the president to issue a decision in their regard," according to the president's office.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1689597444554719232 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier in July, Abbas made his first visit to Jenin since 2012. The West Bank city has become one of the the epicenter of terrorism and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.