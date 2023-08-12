Egypt hosts summit between PA's Abbas, Jordan king

The meeting comes amid a resurgence of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that saw Palestinian terrorist attacks, anti-Israeli counterterrorist ops

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to Egypt on Sunday for a summit meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, according to the official Wafa news agency Saturday.

The meeting comes amid a resurgence of violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, that saw Palestinian terrorist attacks and anti-Israeli counterterrorism raids in the West Bank.

Diab al-Louh, the Palestinian envoy to Cairo, was quoted as saying that the summit will focus on “the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause and coordinate positions to mobilize international support to end the suffering of the Palestinian people while also working to achieve their legitimate national rights to freedom and independence and found their state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The summit to be held in the coastal Egyptian city of El Alamein.