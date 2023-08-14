Israeli forces evacuate illegal outpost in West Bank sparking settlers' anger

According to the settlers, this is the first evacuation held in this outpost since the establishment of the right-wing government

Israel’s security forces on Monday morning evacuated an illegal outpost near the Jewish settlement of Kochav HaShashar in the northern West Bank.

Five buildings were destroyed or evacuated by the Civil Administration and Border Police in the outpost known as A'yira Shachar in the Binyamin Regional Council, after they were built on private Palestinian land or on state land without permits.

The statement from the settlers said that many residents of the area gathered to protest against the eviction. According to them, this is the first evacuation held in this outpost since the establishment of the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Residents of the outpost blamed Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also responsible for civilian administration on the West Bank, "for continuing the former government's tradition of harming Jewish settlement and destroying homes." Right-wing activists reportedly burned tires on the way up to the outpost and placed spikes on the access road to the location.

According to Israeli media, some settlers threw stones at Border Police officers and yelled slurs at them. One rioter was reportedly arrested.