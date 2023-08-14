Shin Bet reveals it foiled a soldier kidnapping attack plotted by Hamas in West Bank

The joint operation with the IDF and the Border Police resulted in the arrest of nine suspects last month, who had helped Hamas establish terror infrastructure

Israel's Shin Bet internal security service revealed on Monday it foiled a Hamas plot to abduct an IDF soldier and carry out attacks against Israeli forces in the West Bank.

As part of this operation, carried out jointly with the IDF and the Border Police, nine suspects were arrested last month. The West Bank men participated in the creation of terrorist infrastructure for Hamas in the Palestinian village of Biddu.

The Palestinian men armed themselves, prepared explosives and charges, plotted the escape routes, conducted intelligence-gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Binyamin area and set up a place to hide the abducted person.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1690998458709065728 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In addition, the squad of Palestinians had guns and explosives with a plan to carry out attacks against IDF forces. The men had learned to produce the improvised explosive devices (IEDS) themselves, which included a self-made lab inside a domestic residence.

Inside the laboratory, the Israeli security forces found raw materials for the production of explosives, fireworks, pipe bombs, and more. There were also Carlo type firearms and maps, with the attack plans and escape routes.

The Shin Bet said the arrest thwarted a kidnapping and a severe attack, adding that the terrorists had maintained maximum secrecy, operating in an isolated manner to avoid revealing their activities. The intelligence agency also revealed that some of the arrested members were relatives of a similar attempt from the same village of Biddu, two years ago.