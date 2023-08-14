A wedding will be held at the newly established venue on Monday evening

The house of Mutaz Khawaja, the terrorist who murdered Or Eshkar in the Dizengoff Street shooting in Tel Aviv last March, has been transformed into a reception hall and restaurant.

Two of Eshkar's friends were also wounded in the attack; all three were on their way to a wedding when the terrorist shot at them.

On Sunday, a video of a party held in the house, in preparation for a wedding to be held there on Monday evening, circulated on social networks.

Two and a half months ago, the Israeli army destroyed the home of terrorist in the village of Nilin near Ramallah, but the structure was not completely destroyed, allowing it to be converted into a reception hall.

IDF spokesperson Unit Destruction of the home of the terrorist who carried out the attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv

On Monday evening, a former security prisoner, Muhammad Khalil Soror, who was released from Ofer prison in 2019 after serving 32 months, will get married at the venue.

Alongside the video of the meal, which was posted online, the caption read: "Mutaz Khawaja's house, which was destroyed by the occupation, is hosting a wedding party in Na'lin, west of Ramallah."

In the video of the party, which Muslims usually hold the day before the wedding, one can still see the engineering marks of the IDF forces that destroyed the house.