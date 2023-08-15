Two Palestinian gunmen killed in exchange of fire with IDF in West Bank - report

The Jericho Hospital director says 'two men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests' and Palestinain reports say Mahmoud Jarad, 23, was killed

After an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrest raid, two Palestinians were killed near the West Bank city of Jericho early on Tuesday, Palestinian sources reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) admitted that two militants of its military wing were killed by IDF fire, during clashes in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho.

"Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests," the Jericho Hospital director told Reuters.

According to Palestinian reports, one of the men was Mahmoud Jarad, 23 years-old, and at least four others were wounded in the clashes.

The raid lasted for less than an hour, residents of the refugee camp told Reuters.

The IDF has yet to comment on the operation.

This is a developing story...