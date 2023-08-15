Attempted rocket launch targets Israeli settlement in West Bank - report

The IDF is currently checking the report

An attempted rocket launch was reported from the Jenin area towards one of the Israeli settlements in the northern West Bank on Tuesday.

This is the sixth such incident in recent weeks. The Palestinian terrorist group Al-Ayyash Battalion affiliated with Hamas took responsibility for the attempted attack.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691355741188145153 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The group posted a video of alleged preparations for the launch saying it couldn't show the launch itself due to "security reasons."

The IDF is currently checking the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, two Palestinian gunmen were killed near the West Bank city of Jericho during an IDF arrest raid, according to Palestinian sources.

This is a developing story.