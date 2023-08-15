Clashes reported in West Bank town of Huwara, at least one Palestinian wounded
A Palestinian was wounded by Israeli gunfire during clashes that broke out in the West Bank town of Huwara, according to reports early Wednesday.
Preliminary Israeli media reports said that terrorists opened fire on Israeli forces operating in the area, who returned fire.
According to Palestinian reports, Israeli soldiers apprehended one man wounded by Israeli bullets.
