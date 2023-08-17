English
Clashes erupt in West Bank's Jenin, one Palestinian killed - report

Israeli military vehicles move during a military operation in Jenin in the West Bank.
The IDF reportedly arrested two wanted terrorists

One person was killed as heavy exchanges of fire erupted on Thursday between the Israeli military and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin. 

According to one of the reports, armed terrorists exposed Israeli special forces operating in the city. 

The IDF reportedly arrested two wanted terrorists. During the exchange of fire the Israeli forces responded by shooting, an injury was detected to a third terrorist, who tried to escape and according to the reports was killed.

This is a developing story. 

