Senior Egyptian officials were in Israel to discuss regional security, Saudi deal - report

Egypt's General Intelligence Service officials also spoke with their Israeli counterparts on security, economic and energy cooperation, particularly in Gaza

Senior officials from Egypt's General Intelligence Service (GIS) were in Israel to hold discussions on regional diplomatic and economic efforts, particularly the Israeli-Saudi deal and the Gaza Strip, sources revealed in a report by al-Araby al-Jadeed on Friday

The delegation included “two prominent personalities, one of whom is a leader in the [GIS] agency, and the other one who is responsible for the security situation in North Sinai,” an Egyptian source revealed on condition of anonymity.

The security officials not only spokeabout recent incidents on the border and cooperation in their respective field, but also “economic and energy cooperation, as well as arrangements related to the Gaza Strip and reconstruction work within the Egyptian initiative,” the source said, highlighting the expansion of the Arish airport in Northern Sinai and the Gaza Marine gas field.

Chris Setian / Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas during a trilateral summit in El Alamein on Egypt's northern coast.

Furthermore, messages were conveyed regarding regional developments between Israel and Saudi Arabia, mediated by the United States, with the source stating the Egyptian delegation’s timing “was intended to coincide” with a tripartite summit between Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority in El Alamein.

"Among the messages was an emphasis on the nature of the Egyptian role and the difficulty of bypassing it, or transferring it to other parties, with an emphasis on the need to involve Egypt in any agreements and understandings related to the Palestinian cause,” the source reavelead to al-Araby al-Jadeed.

The delegation also "discussed the new security arrangements on the border strip between Egypt and Israel” after an Egyptian border policeman killed three Israeli soldiers on June 3, in a pre-planned terror attack.

The Egyptian source also told al-Araby al-Jadeed that the U.S. “is seeking to arrange a new meeting in the presence of Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Israel.”