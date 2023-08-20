Huwara residents complain economy is dying as a result of West Bank violence

Shai Negrekar and his son Aviad were killed point blank by a Palestinian terrorist on Saturday afternoon in Huwara, while running errands in the West Bank town

Shai Negrekar and his son Aviad were killed point blank by a Palestinian terrorist on Saturday afternoon in Huwara. The two were running errands in the West Bank town, frequented for the cheaper prices.

The father and son from the southern Ashdod visited the West Bank town regularly, as do many other Israelis looking for cheap prices, especially at mechanics. The car wash at the center of the attack in Huwara had advertised its services in Hebrew. But, the area has started to become a flashpoint for attacks in recent months.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces near the Huwara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Many times the Palestinian terrorists target soldiers stationed along the main road of the town, safeguarding Israelis who use it to travel to and from settlements, but the flashpoint area has gotten deadlier in 2023.

Israel started building a bypass road that would allow settlers to avoid the Palestinian town, but it hasn’t been without controversy. Even on Sunday, the construction workers at the site were worried that they wouldn’t make it to work after the Israeli army closed roads in the area, some really didn’t make it. And many are concerned about what might follow the terrorist attack.

“There are Israelis who come. But,” a supermarket employee in Huwara told i24NEWS, “any security incident that happens here in the street has an impact.”

“The main road is dying. So is the economy in the town and also in Nablus and the surrounding villages. The people are certainly scared for themselves, for their families and their children, their work. For example, there are people from Nablus working in Ramallah and they are scared because they have to use this road.”

Residents and shop owners told i24NEWS that Israelis in town were not a rare phenomenon. Off camera, many say that they have friends from Israel, but they are concerned that there might be a lot less customers because of attacks like the one that occurred Sunday.

In total, according to Israel's Channel 12, there were 300 incidents during the past year in which Israelis had to be rescued and retrieved from the West Bank.