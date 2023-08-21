The foreign ministry states the decision came from PA President Mahmoud Abbas to start the retirement procedure for a number of ambassadors

The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry in the Palestinian Authority (PA) announced the retirement of a number ambassadors, as many as 35, a source revealed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The decision came down from PA President Mahmoud Abbas, through a statement which indicated that the ambassadors were informed that the procedure for referring them to retirement had commenced.

Arab League media office via AP Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki (C) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Based on the instructions of President Mahmoud Abbas, the ministry has informed a number of ambassadors who have reached or exceeded the retirement age that the retirement procedures for them will begin within a period of time and according to the rules,” the PA said in a press statement, adding the men will be notified when the time comes.

The PA ministry also expressed "thanks and gratitude to each of those ambassadors for their distinguished efforts during their diplomatic service in favor of the Palestinian cause, wishing them every success after retirement."

The statement also indicated that the PA Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry will work to honor each of the ambassadors, at the time of the formal retirement.

"The number of ambassadors who were informed of the decision to refer them to retirement is 35, including 17 ambassadors over the age of 70 and 18 ambassadors over the age of 65,” Al-Araby Al-Jadeed quoted sources who preferred to maintain anonymity.

Earlier this month, on August 10, Abbas announced the dismissal of several governors throughout the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The decision was also made under the pretext of early retirement.