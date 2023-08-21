French retail giant Carrefour to open stores in West Bank - report

The French giant reportedly sealed an agreement with the Maslamani group, one of the largest contractors in the Palestinian Authority

French retailer Carrefour is preparing to open stores in East Jerusalem and in certain Palestinian localities in the West Bank, a report said on Monday.

According to The Marker, the French giant, which had just opened 50 stores in Israel in May, sealed an agreement with the Maslamani group, one of the largest contractors in the Palestinian Authority.

The firm, owned by businessman Amar Maslamani, specializes in the import and distribution of products in the food sector, both in Israel and in the Palestinian Territories. According to some observers, opening branches for Palestinian customers would aim, among other things, to ease tensions with Arab countries such as Jordan, Egypt or Lebanon where the French distributor is present, but received a negative reaction to Carrefour’s launch in Israel.

The decision, however, is likely to be criticized in the Jewish state, since the retailer gave in to pressure from its unions and the BDS campaign by refusing to open stores in Jewish settlements in the West Bank.