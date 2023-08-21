Woman murdered in Hebron terror attack identified as Bat-Sheva Nagari, mother of 3

A resident of the Beit Hagai settlement in the southern Hebron hills, Nagari was a pre-school teacher

A 40-year-old woman murdered in the shooting terror attack near the West Bank city of Hebron on Monday was identified as Bat-Sheva Nagari.

A resident of the Beit Hagai settlement in the southern Hebron hills, Nagari was a pre-school teacher. She is survived by three daughters.

According to initial reports, she was in the car with her six-year-old daughter when the terrorists opened fired from a passing vehicle. Nagari succumbed to her wounds on the scene, despite the medics' efforts.

The driver was hospitalized to the Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva in critical condition. The child is unharmed.

The IDF is searching for the terrorists. Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is receiving operational updates on the manhunt and will later hold a situation assessment at the site of the attack with senior defense officials.