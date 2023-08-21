Clashes break out in West Bank following arrest by Israeli security forces

Israel Defense Forces arrested a suspect in the Beita el-Foka village near Huwara, and five Palestinians were wounded in ensuing clashes

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) caught on Monday a terrorist suspect in the West Bank village of Beita el-Foka near Huwara, according to Israeli media.

Following the arrest by Israeli security forces, disturbances and clashes broke out in the Beita village. The IDF troops and Border Police officers responded with live fire, resulting in five wounded Palestinians, according to Israel's Army Radio Galgalatz.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693637902331166824 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Shai Negrekar, 60, and his son Aviad, 28, were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist on Saturday afternoon in the northern West Bank town of Huwara. The two men were waiting a car wash garage.

The manhunt for the terrorist had been still ongoing, with road blocks set up near the site of the attack. Israeli officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspected arrested on Monday.

At the start of the weekly government cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his condolences to the Nigrenker family, and vowed to catch the Palestinian terrorist.

"This terrorist's day will come, and sooner than he thinks," Netanyahu declared.

This is a developing story...