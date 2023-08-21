Clashes erupted on the anniversary of the burning of Al Aqsa by an Australian Christian fundamentalist on August 21, 1969

Violent riots broke out on Monday evening at the border between Gaza and Israel, during which 15 Palestinians were wounded.

Palestinians threw stones at the security fence and towards IDF soldiers, as well as burned tires.

The commander of the Gaza division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, led the reinforcement of the fence in several places with the help of snipers. Measures were taken to disperse crowds to keep Palestinians away from the fence.

MAHMUD HAMS / AFP A Palestinian youth holds a flag next to burning tyres during a protest by the border fence with Israel east of Gaza City.

The clashes broke out on the anniversary of the burning of Al Aqsa by an Australian Christian fundamentalist on August 21, 1969. The fire had completely destroyed the Saladin and threatened the dome of the rock, made of pure silver.

Parts of the interior ceramic dome and walls were damaged, and 48 of the mosque's plaster and stained glass windows were destroyed, along with numerous decorations and Koranic verses.