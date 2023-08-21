English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Fifteen Palestinians wounded in clashes on Gaza border with Israel

i24NEWS

2 min read
A protester holds Palestinian flags standing before burning tire fumes during a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Gaza city in response to the annual Israeli flag march marking Jerusalem Day.
MOHAMMED ABED / AFPA protester holds Palestinian flags standing before burning tire fumes during a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Gaza city in response to the annual Israeli flag march marking Jerusalem Day.

Clashes erupted on the anniversary of the burning of Al Aqsa by an Australian Christian fundamentalist on August 21, 1969

Violent riots broke out on Monday evening at the border between Gaza and Israel, during which 15 Palestinians were wounded. 

Palestinians threw stones at the security fence and towards IDF soldiers, as well as burned tires.

Video poster

The commander of the Gaza division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, led the reinforcement of the fence in several places with the help of snipers. Measures were taken to disperse crowds to keep Palestinians away from the fence.

MAHMUD HAMS / AFP
MAHMUD HAMS / AFPA Palestinian youth holds a flag next to burning tyres during a protest by the border fence with Israel east of Gaza City.

The clashes broke out on the anniversary of the burning of Al Aqsa by an Australian Christian fundamentalist on August 21, 1969. The fire had completely destroyed the Saladin and threatened the dome of the rock, made of pure silver.

Parts of the interior ceramic dome and walls were damaged, and 48 of the mosque's plaster and stained glass windows were destroyed, along with numerous decorations and Koranic verses.

This article received 0 comments