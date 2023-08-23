Gaza terrorist groups fear resumption of targeted killings by Israel - report

Earlier this week, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a return to the policy of targeted killings during a cabinet meeting

After two terror attacks that caused the death of three Israelis in recent days, Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza are on heightened alert, fearing that the Israeli army will resume its strategy of targeted eliminations of their leaders, according to Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar.

This tactic was previously implemented during Israel’s Operation "Shield and Arrow." An unnamed source within the terrorist organizations issued a stern warning to Israel, stating that any response to the targeted killings would not only be swift, but would "exceed Israel's expectations" in terms of power and method.

The source added that such eliminations could trigger a considerable escalation, potentially affecting all fronts of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed groups.

Earlier this week, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir explicitly called for a return to the policy of targeted killings during a cabinet meeting. He also advocated for additional security measures, such as tightening cordons around Palestinian Authority-administered towns, revoking work permits and increasing the number of checkpoints.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bank settlement leaders organized a press conference protest, outside the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, to demand action in light of the current security situation. A total of 34 Israelis have been murdered in terror attacks since the beginning of the year.