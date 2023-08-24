The terrorist was identified as Osama Issa Bani Fadl, while Israel is still searching for the wanted man, though his weapon was found not far from Huwara

Israeli security forces mapped Thursday morning the house of a terrorist who killed Shai Negrekar and his son Aviad on Saturday, in a rare move before capturing the suspect.

The mapping is done in preparation for the house’s likely demolition. The activity was carried out in the suspected terrorist’s house in the village of Aqraba, east of Huwara and near the West Bank city of Nablus.

The terrorist was identified by Palestinian reports as Osama Issa Bani Fadl. The manhunt by the Israeli forces was still being carried out to find the wanted man, though the weapon he used to carry out his attack was found not far from Huwara.

The early mapping was particularly unusual, since it usually takes place after a terrorist has been apprehended and interrogated, or deceased.

After the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation, the terrorist's father spoke to the media, telling them that "armed men entered the house and accused my son of the attack. They measured the house and turned it upside down.”

“Then they told me: 'We don't want your son to die and for you to have to organize his funeral. It's better for him to surrender and be imprisoned than to be killed. He has until Sunday to give himself up. I told them I didn't know where he was,” the father claimed.

The IDF, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Border Police released a statement that overnight 16 wanted persons were arrested overnight throughout the West Bank, in order to thwart terrorism in the area, particularly in the Aqraba village.