'Hamas raises the level of challenge against the Zionist enemy, and we say to it that all its threats will not stop the path of resistance'

The military wing of Hamas stated Saturday it was behind last week's deadly West Bank attack where a Palestinian terrorist murdered an Israeli father and son. The statement also claimed an earlier deadly attack where two Israeli brothers were murdered.

Both murderous attacks took place near the Palestinian town of Huwara that's emerging as one of the flashpoints of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The armed wing of the Palestinian terror group, known as Al-Qassam Brigades, posted a picture on its Telegram account that read: "Our jihad continues, and our operations will not stop...".

A Hamas spokesperson said that the group, which rules over the Gaza Strip, "raises the level of challenge against the Zionist enemy, and we say to it that all its threats will not stop the path of resistance."

"The resistance has become more present and more powerful in action and achievement in order to inflict losses on the occupation," he added. "The Al-Qassam Brigades are at the heart of the battle in the West Bank, as they have always been, in a continuous and persistent fight. The Palestinians are on all fronts in the battle with the Israeli occupation until the liberation of Jerusalem."

Last Saturday, Shai Negrekar and his son Aviad were killed point-blank by a Palestinian terrorist in Huwara as they waited at a car wash garage.