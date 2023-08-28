West Bank 'Wedding of the Century' with 60,000 invited and no expense spared

Palestinian business tycoon Tareq al-Natsheh hosted the celebration for his son Ahmad on the outskirts of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of Ramallah

Palestinian business tycoon Tareq al-Natsheh held the “Wedding of the Century” in the West Bank, with at least 60,000 guests, for his son Ahmad, it was unveiled Sunday on social media.

The celebration took place at a venue of over 9 acres, near Ramallah, on Thursday, with activities for children held at an adjacent area to the wedding ceremony. Sources told the Jordan-based Khaberni that over 300 security personnel were hired for the event.

The Palestinian tycoon spared no expense for organizing the event on the outskirts of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of Ramallah and close to Israel’s city of Modi’in. The wedding for his son included huge quantities of food, Jordanian pop stars, and extravagant displays of wealth.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695725925336248775

Videos posted on social networks showed an endless line of large pots simmering lamb, dozens of shawarma spits, gigantic fruit platters, a vast collection of hookahs, and a stream of traffic searching for parking spots.

According to the Khaberni news website there were over 450 sheep slaughtered for the event, with a over a ton of shawarma served, and over six tons of fruit, as well as a ton of sweet desserts.

Other videos showed the mass of guests dancing to the rhythm of the music played by a group of musicians, including Jordanian star Omar Al-Abdallat. And the groom's mother wasn't ignored either, with social media posts displaying her wearing jewelry and a gold headdress.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696050058691510595

The senior al-Natsheh is founder and CEO of the Al-Huda Petroleum group, which operates a chain of gas stations, convenience stores and cafés in the West Bank. According to Khaberni, the wedding had cost the tycoon a staggering $1.85 million.