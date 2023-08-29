IDF orders demolition of house of Huwara shooting attack terrorist
The order pertains to the house where terrorist Khaled Kharusha resided in the West Bank city of Nablus
In response to the shooting attack that claimed the lives of Hillel Menachem Weigal and Yaakov Yaniv in the West Bank village of Huwara on February 26, 2023, the commander of the IDF Central Command signed a demolition order for the residence of one of the terrorists involved.
The Central Command's decision to issue a confiscation and demolition order comes after careful consideration of the evidence surrounding the attack, according to the IDF Spokesperson in a press statement.
The order was issued subsequent to the rejection of objections presented by the terrorist himself and his family.
The family of the terrorist has the option to challenge the demolition order by submitting a petition to the High Court.