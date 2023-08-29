IDF orders demolition of house of Huwara shooting attack terrorist

The order pertains to the house where terrorist Khaled Kharusha resided in the West Bank city of Nablus

In response to the shooting attack that claimed the lives of Hillel Menachem Weigal and Yaakov Yaniv in the West Bank village of Huwara on February 26, 2023, the commander of the IDF Central Command signed a demolition order for the residence of one of the terrorists involved.

The order pertains to the house where terrorist Khaled Kharusha resided in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Flash90 Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus.

The Central Command's decision to issue a confiscation and demolition order comes after careful consideration of the evidence surrounding the attack, according to the IDF Spokesperson in a press statement.

The order was issued subsequent to the rejection of objections presented by the terrorist himself and his family.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Supreme Court Chief of Justice Ester Hayut at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Israel.

The family of the terrorist has the option to challenge the demolition order by submitting a petition to the High Court.