Attempted car ramming reported near Hebron, same area as deadly shooting

The Israel Defense Forces were able to neutralize the terrorist before anyone was killed in the Beit Hagai area

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stopped a car ramming attack in the West Bank on Wednesday, neutralizing the terrorist before anyone was killed. An Israeli was slightly wounded.

The Rescue Without Borders paramedic organization confirmed the attempted car ramming attack in the Beit Hagai area, near the West Bank city of Hebron, saying that the terrorist was shot and neutralized.

The terrorist was evacuated to the Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba by the Israeli security forces, reportedly still alive.

Bat-Sheva Negari was murdered by a terrorist, while she was in a car driving on the Route 60 highway near Hebron. She had lived in the Beit Hagai settlement nearby. Her daughter was in the backseat of the vehicle when the Palestinian gunman fired at them.

This is a developing story...