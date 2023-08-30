The incident unfolded in the Tulkarem refugee camp located in the northern part of the region

Internal clashes between Palestinian security forces and armed individuals in the West Bank turned fatal on Wednesday, resulting in the tragic death of a Palestinian civilian.

While Palestinian security forces have confirmed the civilian's shooting death, they have launched an investigation to uncover the specific circumstances surrounding the event.

Gili Yaari / Flash90 The Palestinian city Tulkarm, situated on the western edge of northern West Bank.

An anonymous Palestinian security official with knowledge of the clashes revealed that they erupted as security agents attempted to seize weapons and dismantle roadblocks erected by armed individuals. The security operation, aimed at enhancing public safety by curbing potential threats, encountered resistance through exchanged gunfire.

The official stated, "Gunfire ensued as security agents entered the camp with the purpose of removing explosives and dismantling roadblocks." The identity of the victim remains undisclosed, and the responsible party behind the civilian's death has not been definitively established.

Jaafar Ashtiyeh (AFP) A Palestinian demonstrator blocks the road with a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli border guards at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Within the Palestinian community, armed groups often employ roadblocks and occasionally employ explosive devices to counter Israeli security force interventions in the West Bank.

Recent efforts by Palestinian security forces have focused on regaining control over towns and refugee camps. This initiative has arisen in response to escalating violence, a surge in youth possessing weapons, and an uptick in terrorist activities targeting Israeli interests.