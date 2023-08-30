English
Three wounded as explosive detonated against IDF soldiers in Nablus

An explosive device wounded three Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus late Wednesday, according to reports.

The Israel Defense Forces were stationed in the area to safeguard the passage of Jewish worshipers to the religious site, which falls in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city in the West Bank

