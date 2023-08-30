Three wounded as explosive detonated against IDF soldiers in Nablus
This is a developing story
An explosive device wounded three Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus late Wednesday, according to reports.
The Israel Defense Forces were stationed in the area to safeguard the passage of Jewish worshipers to the religious site, which falls in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city in the West Bank
More to follow
