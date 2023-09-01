Palestinians rioting on Gaza border, casualties reported

The unrest follows reports that Hamas intends to resume the weekly 'return marches'

Dozens of young Palestinians gathered Friday along the border separating the Gaza Strip and Israel to protest, burning tires and hurling rocks and homemade explosive devices at Israeli forces on the other side of the fence.

Reports in Palestinian outlets claimed at least three youths were injured by Israeli riot control measures.

This follows reports about the resumption of weekly "return marches" along the border, aimed at protesting against the blockade imposed on Gaza by Israel and Egypt, a measure taken to limit the influence of terrorist groups based in the Palestinian territory.

In the past, these marches have been marked by violence and clashes with Israeli security forces on the other side of the border: stone-throwing, explosive charges, shoot-outs, sabotage of the border fence and attempts to penetrate Israeli territory.

Explosive and incendiary balloons were also thrown into Israeli territory during these marches.