Palestinian man killed in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank - report

Footage posted on social media shows explosives being detonated against IDF bulldozers

Palestinian reports said on Tuesday morning that a man was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp east of the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

According to reports, he was identified as Ayed Ebu Harb.

Footage posted on social media shows explosives being detonated against IDF bulldozers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698913781101850637 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is a developing story.