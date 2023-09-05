PA shakeup continues with plans to reshuffle several ministries - report

The changes to the Palestinian Authority come as Fatah seeks to strengthen its hold after President Mahmoud Abbas’s successor is chosen

Further changes to Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership are being planned, as Fatah seeks to strengthen its hold after President Mahmoud Abbas’s successor is chosen, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

PA ministerial bodies and its security services will be the next to see changes, according to the London-based newspaper, following a mass retirement of governors and ambassadors reported in the past weeks.

The ministerial cabinet will be reshuffled, a Palestinian source told Asharq Al-Awsat, adding that the changes will be completed before Fatah’s eight congress which will end with a selection of a new central committee as well as a “revolutionary” council. The goal would be planning the “post-presidential era.”

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh would remain in his position, though there had been a plan for a complete reshuffle. The first resignation was already handed in by Education Minister Marwan Awartani, whose responsibilities were delegated to Higher Education Minister Mahmoud Abu Moweis.

Awartani described his “deep differences” with Shtayyeh, which affected the “work environment,” according to a resignation letter seen by Asharq Al-Awsat. The education shuffle came amid disputes with unions and the start of the school year.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh speaks during a conference at the West Bank village of Masafer Yatta.

The changes were expected to begin this week and estimated to be completed by the end of 2023, sources told Asharq Al-Awsat, noting that the process will include choosing a new leadership for the Fatah party which has governed the PA.

Last month, Abbas announced the retirement of several PA ambassadors, as well as the dismissal of governors throughout the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. He also issued a presidential decree to form a presidential committee which would select new candidates.