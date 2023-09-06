Ex-Mossad chief says Israel enforces ‘apartheid state’ in West Bank

He emphasized that his views on the situation in the West Bank were 'not extreme. It’s a fact'

A former chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency Tamir Pardo said in an interview on Wednesday that Israel is running an apartheid system in the West Bank.

Pardo, who headed Mossad from 2011 to 2016, told the Associated Press that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank was among the most pressing issues for the current government, above Iran’s nuclear threat.

“In a territory where two people are judged under two legal systems, that is an apartheid state,” he told AP.

While Israeli citizens can get into a car and drive wherever they want, excluding the Gaza Strip, the Palestinians don’t have the freedom of movement, Pardo stressed. He emphasized that his views on the situation in the West Bank were “not extreme. It’s a fact.”

Pardo added that as Mossad chief, he repeatedly warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of risking the destruction of the Jewish State unless the issue of Israel’s borders in the West Bank is resolved. Since Netanyahu’s return to power this year and forming a coalition government with far-right parties, Pardo has been voicing criticism about his handling of the security situation amid the judicial overhaul contorversy.

Earlier in June, Israel's government announced plans to approve of 4,560 housing units in various areas of the West Bank. The move sparked a backlash even among Israel's closest allies, includign the United States.