Report: Qatari Ambassador visits the Gaza Strip amid clashes on the border

i24NEWS

The Qatari ambassador to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Emadi, speaks during an interview in his office with AFP in Gaza City.
Qatar's Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi arrives to continue work on the “Gaza Reconstruction” projects, passing through the Erez Crossing with Israel

Palestinian reports indicated that Qatari Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning, via the Beit Hanoun Erez Crossing with Israel.

According to the report, the ambassador arrived with a delegation to continue work on “Gaza Reconstruction” projects and donate to needy families, as well as address the electricity crisis that the residents of the Gaza Strip are suffering from.

Al-Emadi, Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, announced in August that the Committee, in cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development, would begin the process of disbursing a cash assistance grant to about 100,000 needy families in the Gaza Strip at $100 per family, starting on August 21.

It was noted that the distribution process would take place through the United Nations and through distribution centers it identified in the governorates of the Gaza Strip.

Video poster

In August, senior Egyptian officials were in Israel to hold discussions on regional diplomatic and economic efforts, particularly the situation inside the Gaza Strip.

Sources revealed to Araby al-Jadeed that the discussions included “economic and energy cooperation, as well as arrangements related to the Gaza Strip and reconstruction work within the Egyptian initiative,” highlighting the Arish airport in northern Sinai and the Gaza offshore gas field.

