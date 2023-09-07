'The left is usually afraid of being considered a traitor or a friend of the Palestinians, a fear that does not exist with the right,' PA advisor tells i24NEWS

A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official gave i24NEWS an exclusive interview, speaking on the channel’s Spanish language show about peace prospects, despite Israel having its most right-wing government in history.

Dr. Mohammed Odeh is responsible for the PA’s relations with Latin American countries. He also serves as one of Mahmoud Abbas’s advisors, and was formerly an advisor to the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Asked whether the current Israeli coalition parties and the PA would be able to reach peace or any understanding, Dr. Odeh told i24NEWS that it seemed impossible, "but who knows, usually those who can make peace in Israel are the right, more than the left.”

“The left is usually afraid of being considered a traitor or a friend of the Palestinians, a fear that does not exist with the right. That is why it was the Likud that made peace with Egypt, and no one criticized what the Likud did in Israel,” the senior PA official explained.

“But the day Rabin wanted to make peace with the Palestinians, and he was center-left, he was assassinated,” Dr. Odeh added.

"I am worried about [Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich,” Dr. Odeh stated. “He has a political plan that seeks to end the conflict but in his own way, by creating a religious state for the Jewish settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.”

“But who is the bulldozer doing the dirty work? [Israeli National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir,” the senior PA official told i24NEWS.

“He says that the Jews in the West Bank have more rights to move in the streets than the Palestinians,” Dr. Odeh added, in reference to a recent interview in which Ben-Gvir commented on checkpoints that the Israeli minister argued saved lives at the expense of restricted movement.

Flash90 Itamar Ben-Gvir (L), head of the Jewish Power political party and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich (R).

"We, as Palestinians, we do not want to interfere in what is happening in Israeli internal politics. However, we know that it is beneficial for us that there is a dispute within Israel, so that someone in Israel will stand up and say that it is time to end the occupation,” Dr. Odeh told i24NEWS.

“That they will say, 'Let's leave the Palestinians, why don't we achieve peace and instead of spending billions of dollars on the Israeli army, because we feel threatened by the Palestinians, by the Iranians , etc., why not invest the funds for the welfare of the Israeli population?'' he added.