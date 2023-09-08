Qatari ambassador visits Gaza amid export resumption discussions

In exchange for the potential resumption, young Gazans are being urged to cease their participation in border protests along the Gaza Strip

Qatar's ambassador to the Palestinian territories has arrived in the Gaza Strip, with Gazan media reporting on Friday that discussions are underway regarding the potential resumption of the export of goods from Gaza to Israel and the West Bank.

The export of goods from Gaza to Israel had been halted approximately a week ago by Israeli authorities.

The decision came in response to the discovery of explosives in a shipment of clothing originating from Gaza, which had been destined for the West Bank. The incident raised serious security concerns and prompted Israeli authorities to suspend the flow of goods from Gaza.

Gazan sources have indicated that the resumption of these exports may be considered as part of a reciprocal agreement.

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP A protester holds Palestinian flags standing before burning tire fumes during a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Gaza city in response to the annual Israeli flag march marking Jerusalem Day.

The situation remains fluid according to Palestinian reports, with diplomatic efforts focused on resolving the impasse and ensuring the safe resumption of the flow of goods from Gaza.