Paris mayor strips PA chief Abbas of honor after Holocaust outburst

Anne Hidalgo says Mahmoud Abbas can no longer hold the Grand Vermeil medal after he 'justified the extermination of the Jews of Europe' in World War II

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday stripped Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas of the French capital’s highest honor after he made remarks about the Holocaust that echoed anti-Semitic tropes.

Abbas could no longer hold the Grand Vermeil medal after he “justified the extermination of the Jews of Europe” in World War II, Hidalgo’s office told AFP.

“The comments you made are contrary to our universal values and the historical truth of the [Holocaust],” she said in a letter sent to Abbas. “You can therefore no longer hold this distinction.”

Abbas was given the award during a 2015 visit to Paris.

The letter was published on X/Twitter by Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, an umbrella organization that represents French Jews.

"This important decision honors Paris and the city's ongoing commitment against anti-Semitism," he wrote.

Abbas claimed that Jews were murdered in the Holocaust because of their "social role" and not religion, saying it was "not true" that "[Adolf] Hitler killed the Jews because they were Jews.”

He further suggested that Europeans "fought [the Jews] because of their social role… Because of usury and money.”

The PA chief made the remarks last month before senior members of his Fatah party in Ramallah, and a video of the event surfaced this week.

"You… justified the extermination of the Jews of Europe during World War II with a clear desire to deny the genocide," Hidalgo said in the letter. "I vehemently condemn your remarks, no cause can justify revisionism and negationism.”

France's consulate in Jerusalem called the remarks "totally unacceptable.”