Israel warns Hamas against attacks during Jewish holidays - report

The Israeli security forces' message reportedly did not rule out a military operation if terrorist factions in the Gaza strip were to launch rockets

Senior Israeli security officials warned the Hamas terrorist organization on Friday against launching rockets from the Gaza Strip during the upcoming Jewish holidays that start next week Friday.

The message from the Israeli officials was conveyed to Hamas, the de facto rulers of the Gaza Strip, through intermediaries, according to a report published by the PBC.

Due to security concerns, Israel issued the warnings to Hamas urging it not to make any attempt to carry out terror attacks or launch rockets. The message was reportedly conveyed through countries that have diplomatic relations with both sides.

The message also included a clear warning that Israel would respond with strong force if rocket launches were carried out, and did not rule out launching a military operation in response.

The Israeli security services were already reportedly preparing to confront and thwart terror attacks, with an estimated 200 warnings per day, according to PBC.

In addition, Israel’s security apparatus would make preparations on a larger scale toward the eve of the Jewish holidays on Friday, which may be exploited by Palestinian terrorist factions or individual lone wolves, based on security warnings.

Israel has recently witnessed a deadly rise in tensions with Palestinians in the West Bank. The Israeli intelligence agencies have reportedly been thwarting hundreds of terror attacks.