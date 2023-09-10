The failed attempt is the seventh time Palestinians have claimed to carry out a rocket launch in recent months

The Jenin-based Palestinian terror group al-Ayyash Battalion attempted a failed launched of a rocket from the northern West Bank toward the Israeli town of Ram-On, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday

The attempted launch was the seventh time Palestinians have claimed to carry out a rocket launch in recent months.

Despite the launch, there was no reported damage in the area.

In a statement, the IDF confirmed the launch of a failed rocket attempt in the vicinity of the Menashe Regional Brigade, with the improvised launcher found near the town of Silat al-Harithiya.

