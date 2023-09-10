The development comes days after the crossing was temporarily closed due to an alleged attempt to smuggle explosives from the Gaza Strip into Israel

Exports from the Gaza Strip to Israel resumed on Sunday, following the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing, according to both Palestinian and Israeli officials.

The Kerem Shalom crossing serves as the sole entry point for goods traveling between Gaza and Israel. The closure was initiated by the Israeli army after discovering explosives concealed within a clothing delivery transported by three trucks.

Israeli army chief of staff Herzi Halevi ordered an immediate suspension of all commercial deliveries from Gaza to Israel following the discovery of what was described as an attempt to smuggle several pounds of high-quality explosives, which were discovered in the lining of clothes inside a shipment.

Crossings Authority in the Ministry of Defense Explosive material confiscated by Israeli authorities on the Gaza border

Raed Fattouh, the head of the Presidential Committee for the Coordination of Goods affiliated with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party, confirmed the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing on Sunday morning.

He reported that several trucks, including one carrying ready-made clothes and others loaded with scrap iron, had entered the crossing and proceeded toward the Israeli side.

COGAT, the body responsible for civilian affairs in Palestinian territories, also confirmed the reopening of the crossing, following a security assessment.

On Thursday, the Qatari envoy responsible for Gaza reconstruction projects visited the enclave. Mohammed Al-Emadi brought monetary aid, and was due to address the electricity shortage.