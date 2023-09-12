PA receives U.S. arms shipment as factions in Gaza simulate Israel attack

Palestinian terror groups in Gaza were conducting a military drill to simulate an escalation with Israel, which included launching rockets out to sea

The Palestinian Authority (PA) reportedly received on Tuesday a shipment of U.S. armored vehicles and weapons via Jordan. While terror groups in the Gaza Strip were simulating an attack on Israel.

According to the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, the arms shipment was approved by the Israeli government to help PA security forces regain security control across the West Bank.

On Sunday, al-Ayyash Battalion, a Jenin-based Palestinian terror group, attempted to launch a rocket from the West Bank towards an Israeli town by the name of Ram-On, near the green line. It was the seventh attempt in recent months, amid a general increase of terrorist attacks.

The Ramallah-based PA has been struggling to maintain security throughout the West Bank, and is met with heavy resistance when it does, as terror groups funded by Iran continue to threaten regional stability.

Also on Tuesday, Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip began a military drill simulating a broad escalation with Israel. The exercise included launching barrages of rockets out to sea.

The drill came a day after a Qatari special envoy left Gaza, after trying to mediate and lower tensions, as well as being on the same day that the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was visiting.

A statement from the UK emphasized that Cleverly would speak at a security conference and accuse Iran of "enabling terrorism" through its support of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations, which operate out of the Gaza Strip but have been gaining ground in the West Bank.