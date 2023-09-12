English
West Bank: Two mildly wounded in shooting attack near Huwara - report

Medics provided medical treatment on the spot to two wounded people, both about 30 years old, fully conscious, with injuries from glass shards

Two people are reportedly in mild condition after a shooting attack near the northern West Bank town of Huwara.

An MDA spokesperson said a report was received about a shooting at a vehicle on Route 60. Medics provided medical treatment on the spot to two wounded people, both about 30 years old, fully conscious, with injuries from glass shards.

