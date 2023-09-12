West Bank: Two mildly wounded in shooting attack near Huwara - report
Two people are reportedly in mild condition after a shooting attack near the northern West Bank town of Huwara.
An MDA spokesperson said a report was received about a shooting at a vehicle on Route 60. Medics provided medical treatment on the spot to two wounded people, both about 30 years old, fully conscious, with injuries from glass shards.
