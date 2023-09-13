4 Palestinians killed in blast on Gaza border

According to early reports, a group of Palestinian youths tried to place a homemade explosive device on the border fence

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip reported Wednesday that four Palestinian were killed and 19 wounded during protests along the border with Israel.

According to reports, a group of Palestinian youths tried to place a homemade explosive device on the border fence separating the Palestinian territory from Israel; the bomb then went off, causing casualties among the group.

The past month saw the resumption of riots and "return marches" along the border, aimed at protesting against the blockade imposed on Gaza by Israel and Egypt, a measure taken to limit the influence of terrorist groups based in the Palestinian territory.