Palestinian intellectuals' statement is 'consistent with the Zionist narrative and its signatories give credence to the enemies of the Palestinian people'

The ruling Palestinian party in the West Bank hit out at dozens of Palestinian academics who had criticized President Mahmoud Abbas' recent antisemitic outburst.

They lambasted the open letter signed earlier this week by over a hundred Palestinian academics, activists and artists based around the world as "the statement of shame."

The intellectuals' letter was released after footage surfaced that showed Abbas asserting that European Jews were persecuted by Hitler because of what he described as their “social functions” and predatory lending practices, rather than based on Nazis' racial theories.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1699372981926158425 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Their statement is consistent with the Zionist narrative and its signatories give credence to the enemies of the Palestinian people," said the secular nationalist Fatah party that runs the Palestinian Authority. Fatah officials called the signatories “mouthpieces for the occupation" and “extremely dangerous.”

The chorus of indignation casts light on the Palestinians' complicated relationship with the Holocaust.

“It doesn't serve our political interest to keep bringing up the Holocaust,” Mkhaimer Abusaada, a political scientist at Al-Azhar University in Gaza City, told Associated Press. “We are suffering from occupation and settlement expansion and fascist Israeli polices. That is what we should be stressing.”