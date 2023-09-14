Closure to begin at midnight Friday, and will extend until Sunday night; exceptions to include humanitarian, medical, and other exceptional cases

The Israel Defense Forces announced a general closure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip over the Rosh Hashanah holiday, according to a statement Thursday.

The closure will begin at 12:01 am local time on Friday and extend until Sunday at 11:59 pm. Passage will only be allowed in cases of humanitarian and medical concern, as well as other exceptional cases, and requires the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Further closure will be decided on, depending on the situational assessment after the weekend.

This comes as Israeli security forces are coping with a wave of terrorist attacks. In Jerusalem, one of the hot spots for attacks, Israel Police are set to post officers at synagogues to prevent further acts of terrorism.

Last week, a terrorist was arrested after attempting to stab an officer in the old city.