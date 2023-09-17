Pre-historic West Bank site added to world heritage list

'There are no Jewish or Christian remains at the Tell al-Sultan site. It's a place of pre-historic remains'

The United Nations' cultural organisation inscribed the "pre-historic site of Tell al-Sultan" located near the West Bank city of Jericho on its World Heritage List on Sunday, UNESCO said.

The decision, which was posted by the organisation on X, formerly Twitter, was taken at UNESCO's 45th world heritage committee meeting held in Riyadh.

"The property proposed for nomination is the prehistoric archaeological site of Tell al-Sultan, located outside the antique site of Jericho," UNESCO's assistant director general, Ernesto Ottone, said at a session held to inscribe the site.

"There are no Jewish or Christian remains at the site. It's a place of pre-historic remains," a UNESCO diplomat said. The site was inscribed following a three-year candidacy "during which no state party raised any objections," he said.

Israel quit the UN organisation in 2019 over accusations it fosters an anti-Israel bias.

UNESCO's listing shows that the Tell al-Sultan site is "an integral part of the diverse Palestinian heritage of exceptional human value", Palestinian tourism minister Rula Maayah, who was attending the meeting in Riyadh, said in a statement.

Given Tell al-Sultan's "importance as the oldest fortified city in the world... it deserves to be a World Heritage Site," she said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said he considered the decision to inscribe Tell al-Sultan "a matter of great importance and evidence of the authenticity and history of the Palestinian people".

