Rioters gather along Gazan border, IDF disperses crowd

Riots along the Israel-Gaza border
Israeli forces fired warning shots, used tear gas to push Gazans away from security fence

Gazan rioters approached the border with Israel on Sunday, gathering in several points along the security fence in the afternoon.

Israeli reports said demonstrators burned tires in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops employed tear gas, warning shots in the air, and other crowd dispersal measures to push them back.

