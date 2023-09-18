Israel keeps Gaza Strip pedestrian crossing closed after border riots

Israeli security forces earlier reported several incidents of terrorists attempting to place explosives along the border fence with Gaza

As a response to renewed riots, Israel announced the closure of its only pedestrian crossing with the Gaza Strip, for at least another 24 hours.

This punitive measure is expected to affect some 100,000 Palestinians from the West Bank and 17,000 from Gaza, who have permits to enter Israel for work purposes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said there were several incidents of terrorists attempting to place explosives along the border fence with the Gaza Strip. Israeli security forces employed tear gas, warning shots in the air, and other crowd dispersal measures.

The Palestinian Authority Healthy Ministry reported several wounded, which reportedly included journalists.

All West Bank and Gaza Strip border crossings were closed over the Jewish holiday weekend, though remained opened for humanitarian and medical matters, as well as other exceptional cases.

The closures came as Israeli security forces were coping with a wave of terrorist attacks. Even on Monday, there had already been an attempted stabbing at a checkpoint near Jerusalem, and another military position was shot at in the West Bank.

Israeli Border Police officers at the Mazmuriya border crossing, after neutralizing a terrorist that attempted a stabbing attack.

Over the weekend in Jerusalem, one of the hot spots for attacks, Israel Police posted officers outside every synagogue to prevent further acts of terrorism.